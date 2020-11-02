According to the NDC, this is evident with the way the ballot papers for the elections are being printed by the EC.

Addressing the press in Accra, the Campaign Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Joshua Alabi said the EC is printing ballot papers in excess of the mandated 5%.

“By convention and practice, the EC prints an extra 5 percent of the total registered voters in each polling station to carter for spoiled ballots but what is surprising this time is that the EC is rather printing an addition 5 percent of the total registered voters per constituency in the total number of ballot papers to be printed."

"What this translates into is that more ballot papers are being printed in excess of the 5 percent extra ballot papers required for the polling station. From the ballot statistics from the printing houses as coming from the EC, we (NDC) have analyzed the figure from 13 regions and observed that there is an excess of over 150,000 ballot papers been printed beyond the extra 5% required", he added.

John Mahama

“This happened at the Assembly press which is one of the contractors printing the ballot papers, and we (NDC) also found out that, the Assembly Press is printing additional ballot papers at a different location on the blind side of the agents of the political parties."

"The NDC is completely upset with the irregularities as the MD of the Assembly Press who is an appointee of the President was an aspirant who contested the NPP 2020 parliamentary primaries in the Nkawkaw constituency and the Convener of Let My Vote Count Alliance, a pressure group of the NPP", he alleged.