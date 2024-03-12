The survey, which targeted 977 respondents across 10 constituencies spanning the Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions, unveiled a tight race between the two leading candidates. Bawumia emerged with a slight lead, garnering 43.5% support, narrowly surpassing Mahama's 42.1%.
Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in crucial constituencies - Poll
A recent poll conducted by Outcomes International has shed light on the closely contested battle between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in key constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections.
Notably, the report indicated that 6.9% of respondents intend to vote for alternative candidates, while 7.4% remain undecided, reflecting a competitive electoral landscape.
Mahama secured victories in constituencies such as Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku, and Awutu Senya West, while Bawumia clinched support in La Dadekotopon, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Cape Coast North, Dormaa West, and Jaman North. The results suggest a noteworthy shift in traditionally non-swing constituencies.
Despite these findings, most national polls have favored Mahama for the 2024 elections.
Predictions from esteemed research firms like the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions anticipate Mahama's victory, citing factors such as declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and inadequate public services.
Ahead of election 2024, the battle for supremacy between Bawumia and Mahama intensifies, but the electorates will make the call on who becomes Ghana's next president.
