Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in crucial constituencies - Poll

Notably, the report indicated that 6.9% of respondents intend to vote for alternative candidates, while 7.4% remain undecided, reflecting a competitive electoral landscape.

Mahama secured victories in constituencies such as Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku, and Awutu Senya West, while Bawumia clinched support in La Dadekotopon, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Cape Coast North, Dormaa West, and Jaman North. The results suggest a noteworthy shift in traditionally non-swing constituencies.

Despite these findings, most national polls have favored Mahama for the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions from esteemed research firms like the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions anticipate Mahama's victory, citing factors such as declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and inadequate public services.