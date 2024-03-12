ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in crucial constituencies - Poll

Evans Effah

A recent poll conducted by Outcomes International has shed light on the closely contested battle between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in key constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections.

Bawumia leads Mahama in new poll
Bawumia leads Mahama in new poll

The survey, which targeted 977 respondents across 10 constituencies spanning the Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions, unveiled a tight race between the two leading candidates. Bawumia emerged with a slight lead, garnering 43.5% support, narrowly surpassing Mahama's 42.1%.

Recommended articles

Notably, the report indicated that 6.9% of respondents intend to vote for alternative candidates, while 7.4% remain undecided, reflecting a competitive electoral landscape.

Mahama secured victories in constituencies such as Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku, and Awutu Senya West, while Bawumia clinched support in La Dadekotopon, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Cape Coast North, Dormaa West, and Jaman North. The results suggest a noteworthy shift in traditionally non-swing constituencies.

Despite these findings, most national polls have favored Mahama for the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions from esteemed research firms like the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions anticipate Mahama's victory, citing factors such as declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and inadequate public services.

Ahead of election 2024, the battle for supremacy between Bawumia and Mahama intensifies, but the electorates will make the call on who becomes Ghana's next president.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Sign anti-LGBTQI bill or we’ll campaign against NPP – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC endorses Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner Mahama as running mate

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

All you need to know about NDC running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Salam Mustapha NPP Youth Organiser

By hook or crook, NPP will win 2024 elections — Youth Organiser Mustapha