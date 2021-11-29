Election 2024: Dr. Duffuor hints of who his running mate would be (Video)

“I was the Finance Minister so I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet, if we get there and I am given the nod why not?” he told TV3 in an interview with Roland Walker.

Dr. Duffour also said if given the red light to become the NDC’s presidential candidate, the likes of Alban Bagbin and Haruna Iddrisu could be his running mate.

“There are two people who are doing very well in politics, they are lawyers. Look at Bagbin [Speaker of Parliament] with over 30 years in politics, look at this young man Haruna [Minority Leader], any of them. If I have Haruna Iddrisu or Bagbin, any could be my running mate, they are working hard, they are in politics and they will compliment me,” he noted.

Dr. Duffuor was the keynote speaker at a lecture organized by the Institute for Fiscal Studies on the theme: The Ghanaian Dream; Transforming the Economy through Job Creation and Opportunities for all’ held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Monday, November 29, 2022.

At the programme, the former finance minister revealed that more than half of Ghanaians in employment are earning a very low income.

The opposition NDC are yet to open nominations for the flagbearer position of the party, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Former president John Dramani Mahama is considered the favourite to win that contest, but it wouldn't come without stiffer opposition from the likes of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who himself is a party stalwart.