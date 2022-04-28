Elections 2024: Bawumia will lose in his home region — Survey

According to the survey, Mahama will beat Dr. Bawumia by 18% in the region.

The survey explained that "In what could be a massive win for John Mahama in 2024 election as the polls show him leading Dr. Bawumia by 53% to 30%, the same show John Mahama losing the Northern region by 9% to Dr. Bawumia 43% to 53%. In also a dramatic fashion, the same poll showed Dr. Bawumia losing his home region of North East by 18% to Mahama, 55% to 37%.

"In the two regions that heavily favour the ruling government, the polls show Ashanti region in a much close race as Bawumia leads Mahama by a single digit, 38% to 33% with almost a quarter of voters, 23% saying they will not vote. For the Eastern region, Mahama leads Dr. Bawumia 43% to 22% with 25% of voters saying they will not vote.

Pulse Ghana

It added: "In the swing region of Greater Accra, Mahama lead Dr. Bawumia 65% to 27%, Western, Mahama 38% and Bawumia 32%, Central, Mahama 47% and Bawumia 26%.

"In all, the poll shows John Mahama winning 13 out of the 16 regions, namely, Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Bono, Bono East, North East, Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, and Central regions. Dr. Bawumia wins Ashanti, Ahafo, and Northern regions."

Pulse Ghana

In the race between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama, 23% of Ashanti voters said they will not vote, the Eastern region, 25%, and the Western region 20%.

Comparing Mahama and Alan Kyeremanten in the race, the survey indicated that the NDC will win by 50% whiles Alan of the NPP will poll 30%.

"Fort the Alan Kyeremanten v John Mahama race, which the headline polls suggest John Mahama leading with 50% of the votes compared with 37% for Alan, Alan leads Ashanti region by double-digit, 45% to 31% but still loses Eastern region 33% to John Mahama 37%."