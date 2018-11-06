EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees'

news

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has suspended its Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny, over comments he made concerning government’s poor handling of cases of corruption involving its appointees.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM at a youth programme held in Koforidua by the National Youth Authority to mark African Youth Day, Mr. Dzeny suggested that successive governments have often shielded their officials who are involved in corruption.

He said the government must be ready to prosecute its own officials if it is really serious about tackling corruption in the country.

He also called on authorities to equip the various anti-corruption institutions to be able to fight corruption.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition,” Mr. Dzeny said.

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just politicians who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally.”

However, Mr. Dzeny has now been suspended for calling out the government on the issue of corruption.

A statement signed by the Head of EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd)EOCO said Mr. Dzeny acted “against the ethical and professional standards of the Office”.

“EOCO as an institution dissociates itself from the said publication. The statement made by the Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny is an expression of his personal view and has nothing to do with the Office,” the statement added.

Read EOCO’s full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE – PROSECUTE YOUR CORRUPT OFFICIALS FIRST-E0C0 TO GOVERNMENT

The attention of the Headquarters of Economic and Organised Crime Office has been drawn to a publication in the Ghanaweb caption -“prosecute your corrupt officials first-E0C0 to government”

EOCO as an institution dissociates itself from the said publication. The statement made by the Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny is an expression of his personal view and has nothing to do with the Office.

The Office considers his conduct as against the ethical and professional standards of the Office. He has therefore been suspended and the matter referred to the appropriate unit for investigation.

ACP K. K. Amoah (Rtd)