Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees'

The Eastern Regional Director of EOCO has been suspended for urging government to prosecute its own appointees when they are involved in corruption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Head of EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd) play

Head of EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd)

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has suspended its Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny, over comments he made concerning government’s poor handling of cases of corruption involving its appointees.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM at a youth programme held in Koforidua by the National Youth Authority to mark African Youth Day, Mr. Dzeny suggested that successive governments have often shielded their officials who are involved in corruption.

READ ALSO:  My Govt is cleaning Mahama’s ‘big mess’ – Nana Addo

He said the government must be ready to prosecute its own officials if it is really serious about tackling corruption in the country.

He also called on authorities to equip the various anti-corruption institutions to be able to fight corruption.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition,” Mr. Dzeny said.

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just politicians who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally.”

However, Mr. Dzeny has now been suspended for calling out the government on the issue of corruption.

A statement signed by the Head of EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd)EOCO said Mr. Dzeny acted “against the ethical and professional standards of the Office”.

READ ALSO:  Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov't

“EOCO as an institution dissociates itself from the said publication. The statement made by the Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny is an expression of his personal view and has nothing to do with the Office,” the statement added.

Read EOCO’s full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE – PROSECUTE YOUR CORRUPT OFFICIALS FIRST-E0C0 TO GOVERNMENT

The attention of the Headquarters of Economic and Organised Crime Office has been drawn to a publication in the Ghanaweb caption -“prosecute your corrupt officials first-E0C0 to government”

EOCO as an institution dissociates itself from the said publication. The statement made by the Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny is an expression of his personal view and has nothing to do with the Office.

The Office considers his conduct as against the ethical and professional standards of the Office. He has therefore been suspended and the matter referred to the appropriate unit for investigation.

ACP K. K. Amoah (Rtd)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong
NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes
Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahama Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahama
Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumia Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumia
General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Minister General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Minister
NPP Invincible Forces threaten to demonstrate over jobs NPP Invincible Forces threaten to demonstrate over jobs

Recommended Videos

3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition
‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival [Photos]bullet
2 My Govt is cleaning Mahama’s ‘big mess’ – Nana Addobullet
3 Photos: George Andah's mangled vehiclebullet
4 Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov'tbullet
5 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
6 Northern Region: NDC ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys assault regional secretarybullet
7 We won't resort to reckless borrowing like the NDC - Kamal Deenbullet
8 Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumiabullet
9 General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Ministerbullet
10 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet

Politics

We'll give good account of ourselves after end of 4-year mandate- Akufo-Addo
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
I'm going to Jubilee House in 2021 - Joshua Alabi
Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in
NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador
Time has exposed NPP's lies against me - Mahama
X
Advertisement