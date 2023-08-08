Former Deputy Attorney General rides bicycle to submit NPP nomination forms

The former deputy A-G was followed by some supporters who cheered him on as he presented the documents to the executives at the office.

Speaking to the supporters, he said he wanted to identify himself with his constituents who were predominantly rural poor.

According to him, "My place is a place of underprivileged people, poverty-stricken area and when somebody rides a bicycle, it is a toil the people are able to afford a bicycle, it is the most common and cheapest means of transport.

"Majority of my people are poor, so, I have to identify with them on the occasion of my filing by saying that the common thing they do every day, I share with them and whatever they do and I am one of them."

Kpemka said he is eyeing to represent the NPP on the ballot paper for the seat that will give him the privilege to serve the people.

He said the current Member of Parliament had done nothing to improve the development initiatives that he started as the lawmaker in the constituency adding that he was making a triumph return to Parliament in 2024.

He said the 2024 elections were going to be an easy job for him as their four years development records would be compared in which he stood tall, indicating that in terms of human resource and infrastructure development, his records were visible for the electorates to see.

"It was under my initiative that we had a Polytechnic constructed from start to finish, we started 13 school blocks, we completed nine, under the one village one dam, we did eight and rehabilitated a major dam to serve as irrigation facility for the farmers and procured subsidized fertilizer for the poor and needy who could not afford," he stated.

