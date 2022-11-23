Gabby 'begs' NDC MPs to help 2023 budget go through

“Thursday’s 2022 budget is crucial. It can’t suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana.”

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2023 budget to parliament on Thursday, November 24, but members of both the Minority and Majority sides have served notice to boycott the presentation.

There have since been some interventions from stalwarts of the NPP to resolve the issues between the NPP MPs who want the minister to step down or be fired by President Akufo-Addo.

Also the Majority Caucus in Parliament has been instructed by the leadership of the governing NPP to sit through for all business in Parliament including the 2023 budget reading.