Ghana Association of Barbers visits Volta to give flood victims free haircuts

“Kindly join me convey deepest appreciation to the Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Salon Owners (GABBSO) for coming to offer free haircuts to displaced persons in our camps,” he wrote on Sunday, October 30, 2023, to caption photos of the professional barbers delivering their services to the homeless people in their various safe-havens.

Various communities along the Volta River have been flooded with residents rendered homeless as their houses were submerged up to the lentil level following the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The flood occurred in parts of the Greater Accra Region, the Eastern Region and the Volta Region, which happens to be the hardest hit.

The Volta River Authority undertook spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams to address rising water levels as the two essential hydroelectric reservoirs risked breaking their banks, a situation that might pose deadly consequences for communities along the Volta River.

Meanwhile, various benevolent individuals and organisations have been reaching out to the victims with donations to give them temporary relief while they wait for the flood water to recede for a possible return to normalcy.