The group’s heartwarming gesture was disclosed by the member of parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his social media pages.
Ghana Association of Barbers visits Volta to give flood victims free haircuts
Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Salon Owners (GABBSO), as their contribution to giving relief to the victims of the flooding occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, visited the Volta Region to give them free haircuts.
“Kindly join me convey deepest appreciation to the Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Salon Owners (GABBSO) for coming to offer free haircuts to displaced persons in our camps,” he wrote on Sunday, October 30, 2023, to caption photos of the professional barbers delivering their services to the homeless people in their various safe-havens.
Various communities along the Volta River have been flooded with residents rendered homeless as their houses were submerged up to the lentil level following the Akosombo Dam Spillage.
The flood occurred in parts of the Greater Accra Region, the Eastern Region and the Volta Region, which happens to be the hardest hit.
The Volta River Authority undertook spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams to address rising water levels as the two essential hydroelectric reservoirs risked breaking their banks, a situation that might pose deadly consequences for communities along the Volta River.
Meanwhile, various benevolent individuals and organisations have been reaching out to the victims with donations to give them temporary relief while they wait for the flood water to recede for a possible return to normalcy.
The government has also made a donation of GHC2million to the victims, with a pledge to ensure life and dignity are restored to them after an assessment of the situation when the flood water eventually recedes.
