Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to save them under Nana Addo - Mahama

According to Mahama, the poor performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government will not guarantee them victory in the 2020 polls.

Former President John Mahama has said Ghanaians are looking up to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to save them from hardship and the "poor performance of the NPP".

According to him, the poor performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government will not guarantee them victory in the 2020 polls.

Addressing delegates at the just ended 9th congress of the party at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, he said "Ghanaians are looking up to us. We cannot expect to win the 2020 elections by default of NPP’s poor performance in office. Our return to power must be based on a humble persuasive approach to Ghanaians that we are not only a better alternative but that we have learnt the lessons of our 2016 defeat.

READ MORE: Only ‘witches and wizards’ don’t support Mahama – Allotey Jacobs

"And that we are prepared to give them an even better service than we did in our previous term in office."

He also hit back at Nana Addo who said he doesn't respond to presidential aspirants.

He remarked that the NDC presidential aspirants are citizens and not spectators.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo

"What I wish to remind Mr. President is that, as presidential aspirants, we are also citizens and not spectators, and we are only amplifying the voice of our fellow citizens. Mr. President can choose not to respond to us, but eventually, citizens will demand that response and exact a verdict [on the government]," Mahama added.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

