Ghana’s economy is in better shape now than it was under Mahama – Bawumia

Evans Annang

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to be wary of former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the Vice President, the recent promise by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer on reviving the economy should be treated with contempt.

He said the Ghanaian economy does not need any rescue from Mahama because it is currently better than it was in 2016.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Sunday, November 12, Bawumia said that the NDC’s “Rescue Ghana Mission” campaign slogan is confusing because the country was already rescued in 2017 when the NPP took over.

He reminded the public that the NDC government had to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout in 2015 because of economic mismanagement.

“This economy had to be rescued by the IMF,” Bawumia said, adding “They had to go for a rescue, that was the real rescue mission, as a price of mismanagement of this economy.”

Bawumia added that the NDC government also went off track with the IMF program, which is why it was not successful.

“We have rescued the country and this economy from the mismanagement of John Mahama,” he said. “Now you don’t understand what they mean by coming to the rescue; we have rescued the country already, and we are now building upon that.”

Bawumia went on to list a number of the NPP government’s achievements, including the Free SHS program, Planting for Food and Jobs, the restoration of nurses’ trainee allowances, and the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO).

He also said that the NPP government has reduced suffering in Ghana since it took over in 2017.

