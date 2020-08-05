According to him, the independence struggle was not championed by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah alone and the glory of independence could therefore not be attributed to him alone.

He stated that the attainment of Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957, was made possible because of the collective resolve and relentless effort of many front-liners who laid down their lives to liberate the masses.

Speaking at a lecture to commemorate the 2nd Founders' Day anniversary in Accra Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Prof. Oquaye said though Dr. Nkrumah "played a big part in the struggle for independence" and could be honoured with a holiday, "but it cannot be Founder's Day."

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Prof Mike Oquaye also condemned the current history curriculum which credited Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a founder of independent Ghana and said it was misleading.

"The road to independence may be mapped in five main eras – 1844 – 73; 1873 – 97; 1900 – 24; 1925 – 45; 1946 – 57; all with brilliant patriots who chalked a golden pathway.

"Nkrumah did not alone compose the classical sonata and constitute the orchestra which sang Ghana's clarion call to independence in sweet melody, all in two months! The fathers of the nation were there already," he stressed.

"They included Paa Grant, J.B. Danquah, Akufo-Addo, Ako Adjei, Obetsebi Lamptey, and William Ofori-Atta. It needs to be emphasised - something existed before Nkrumah was invited to come and help," he added.