Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarko voter's card was withdrawn by the EC because the EC claimed he provided false information when he applied for the card.

Per Ghana law, a non-registered voter cannot vie for an election which means the withdrawal affects his candidature as a parliamentary candidate or aspirant.

Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarko

But the court presided over by Justice Stephen Oppong in his ruling said there is no law that prevents the Commission, after it has undertaken a registration exercise, to restore the name of a candidate.

"It is hereby ordered that a writ of mandamus be issued compelling the respondent (EC) to register the applicant (Dr. Nyarku) as he has not been barred by any court of competent jurisdiction from registering," the court noted.