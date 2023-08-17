He urged the legal council to initiate disciplinary measures against Dame over allegations of professional misconduct in the context of his ongoing criminal trial in the High Court.
Gyakye Quayson drags AG to the General Legal Council for misconduct
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has lodged a formal complaint to the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) against the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.
James Gyakye Quayson in a letter to the legal council on Thursday, August 18, 2023, said on 19th July 2023, during the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, after the witness had testified confirming that he had given a statement to the police to which he attached certain documents, which testimony was also reflected in the police statement itself, the Attorney General in responding to an application by his counsel for disclosure of the attachments the witness referred to, stated that there were no attachments to the said police statement.
This clearly amounted to providing testimony to the court which, I am advised and believe to be true, is clearly contrary to the rules of professional conduct by lawyers in a case, it added,
The NDC MP is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.
He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.
He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.
It is the case of the prosecution that Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.
