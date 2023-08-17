Gyakye Quayson drags AG to the General Legal Council for misconduct

James Gyakye Quayson in a letter to the legal council on Thursday, August 18, 2023, said on 19th July 2023, during the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, after the witness had testified confirming that he had given a statement to the police to which he attached certain documents, which testimony was also reflected in the police statement itself, the Attorney General in responding to an application by his counsel for disclosure of the attachments the witness referred to, stated that there were no attachments to the said police statement.

Pulse Ghana

This clearly amounted to providing testimony to the court which, I am advised and believe to be true, is clearly contrary to the rules of professional conduct by lawyers in a case, it added,

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC MP is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.