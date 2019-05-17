The NDC started by re-electing former President John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer for 2020.

Despite it being unofficial, it is expected that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go unopposed as the leader of the NPP in 2020.

And many pundits believe he is likely to be retained for a second term by Ghanaians in December 2020 due to some policies he has initiated in his first term.

This assertion was, yesterday, affirmed by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) when they predicted an outright victory for the president in 2020.

And if this prediction of the EIU and that of the political pundits is to materialize, below are 5 reasons that are likely to make it accurate.

Free SHS: Maligned by the NDC and some Ghanaians for such a grand policy idea as a presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has kept to his promise of making senior high education free in Ghana if elected.

Since the 2017 academic year, students that have entered into senior high schools across the country are relieved of tuition fees as well as any levies that existed in the past.

And with the first batch of this policy being eligible to vote in 2020, many political experts believe they are likely to vote en mass for President Akufo-Addo.

NABCO: Though it has been faced with some challenges since its launch, the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) policy has benefited a lot of unemployed Ghanaian graduates.

The policy, which commenced in July 2018, has employed over 100,000 graduates across the country.

It is expected that most of these beneficiaries of the policy will retain Nana Addo in 2020 for continuation of the scheme.

Economy: One of the reasons the EIU stated in their report of Akufo-Addo winning in 2020 was on the great outlook of the economy.

“The Economist Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under Mr Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy, especially as the country’s growth outlook is fairly strong", it said.

Though the economy has had its challenges with the periodic rise of the major trading currencies as well the rise in prices of goods and services, many internationally acclaimed financial institutions give it a better outlook than that of Mahama's and it is very likely to benefit Nana Addo in 2020.

Creation of new regions: During the campaign for the 2016 general elections, then candidate Akufo-Addo promised to create six new regions if elected.

True to his words, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice S.A. Brobbey, to collate views and to make recommendations for carving out the new regions following petitions, he received from individuals across the country.

On Wednesday, February 13, Nana Addo publicly presented the Constitutional Instrument on the creation of the six newly created regions when he hosted delegations of chiefs from the new regions.

The new regions are Bono East, North East, Ahafo region, Western North, Savannah and Oti.

And it is the estimation of political experts that they reward Akufo-Addo with their votes for keeping his promise in 2020.

One District One Factory: One of the topics that dominated the campaigning in 2016 was the audacious proposal of a one district one factory policy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Many districts in Ghana are yet to see the setup of these industries three years into the NPP government, but they have started the policy in some districts.

According to officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, over seventy-five factories have been set up in various districts across the country with many more to come going into 2020.

If this promise is able to materialize in most of the districts, it is expected to give Akufo-Addo a vote push over his rivals in the 2020 polls.