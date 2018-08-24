Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama

news

The names of some 94 National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs who backed former president John Mahama to lead the party in 2020 has been made public.

Last month, it was reported that some 94 out of the NDC’s 106 representatives in Parliament have decided to throw their weight behind the former president.

At the time, the names of the said MPs were not made public, while Mahama had also not officially declared his intentions of contesting in the 2020 elections.

However, on Thursday, the list of the 94 NDC MPs who endorsed Mahama’s candidature was finally made public, following the ex-president’s official declaration to contest the next elections as flagbearer of the party.

In a statement, the MPs said: “As Members of Parliament, we would like to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama for hearkening to the cries of our Constituents which we presented to him when we met him four (4) months ago. Our Constituents had one simple message – President Mahama should avail himself to the people of Ghana to salvage the sinking ship under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Today He has heeded the clarion call of the people and we are grateful.”

The NDC MPs said Mahama “would present Ghanaians a credible alternative to this abysmal government with workable and tangible policy alternatives that would alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian masses, restore confidence in our economy and set Ghana on the path of socio-infrastructural development.”

Below is the full list of the 94 NDC MPs who endorsed Mahama’s candidature: