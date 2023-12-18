"I am not a lame duck, I still have power to make decisions"- Akufo-Addo replies Bagbin

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and residents in Nima, Accra, President Akufo-Addo asserted his continued authority.

“Speaker Bagbin says I am a lame duck. Well, that is his language. I am still the president of the republic and I will continue to do so until January 7, 2025. I have no doubt that the power to make decisions and carry out policies is still firmly in my hands, and I am not going to let it go. So I don’t know what he is talking about when he says I am a lame-duck president. I am not a lame-duck president,” President Akufo-Addo insisted.

Responding to concerns raised by the chief of Nima about the underrepresentation of the Zongo community in high positions, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the opportunity presented by the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He noted that by electing Bawumia as president, his wife, Samira Bawumia, a Zongo girl, would become the first lady, marking a historic moment for the Zongo community.

In November, Speaker Alban Bagbin had labelled President Akufo-Addo as a "lame duck" during a parliamentary session. Bagbin expressed concerns about loyalty shifts within the party, stating, “I expect the majority who have a limping majority leader, limping because when you look at his back you’re less than those in front of you. You have a lame duck president, a lame duck because you have elected a flagbearer, and loyalty and commitment are shifting. So your president is now a lame-duck president."