I won’t allow myself to be used and dumped by NPP – Ken Agyapong vows

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that he will stand firm in the party.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament said he would not allow himself to be used and dumped by the party.

Speaking in an interview on Tamale FM, the Assin Central MP said it has become characteristic of the NPP to use and dump people and that he was not going to allow such to be done to him.

“You see, NPP, they will always want to use you and dump you. I will not allow them to dump me anymore, I won’t do it. I will not sacrifice for NPP for my children, my family, generation to be humiliated,” he stated.

His statement was in reaction to his alleged instigation of the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale which he has denied on several occasions.

“I am annoyed because NPP, they know the truth but they always want to sacrifice Ken Agyapong; I won’t do it again.

"I won’t do it again, you are sitting here asking me this question, they have done their investigation or even if they don’t know they should bring the outcome for Ghanaians to know. Where is the outcome? Are they saying that Ahmed Suale when he was killed, the police didn’t do any investigation? The security didn’t do any investigation? If they did let us know the outcome if it is Ken Agyapong, it’s as simple as that,” he fumed.

The Presidential Elections Committee of the party has released guidelines for the November 4 primaries, which will take place in all 276 constituencies across the country, including the Party Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Over 200,000 NPP delegates are expected to cast their votes on November 4, to elect the party's Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
