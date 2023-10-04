I’ll have you arrested if you threaten me again - Wontumi to Ken Agyapong

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Mr. Bosiako said Kennedy Agyapong is noted for his issue threats and carrying them out.

”Those terms like showdown and the others should cease. If not, if you threaten me again I will get you arrested,” Chairman Wontumi said.

“It’s an advise I’m giving you because this same thing you did and Ahmed Suale and the likes got killed.”

The Ashanti Regional Chairman also advised the Assin Central lawmaker to focus his campaign on the things he can do if elected as flagbearer and not to attack his opponents.

Speaking at his Kumasi Showdown walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the Kennedy Agyapong made it clear that he would not adopt a gentle approach like his former contender, Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the NPP citing intimidation and unfair treatment within the party's flagbearership race.

Kyerematen has since formed the "Movement For Change" and intends to contest the 2024 Presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Agyapong's words were strong and unequivocal: "I'm not like Alan who is gentle, let them try…".

He also vowed to operate under an "eye for an eye" policy during the election, emphasizing that he would not tolerate any form of bullying or manipulation.

Furthermore, Agyapong disclosed that he had been offered substantial sums of money to withdraw from the race, including offers to become the running mate to Vice President Bawumia.

He firmly stated that he had rejected all such offers and remained resolute in his pursuit of the NPP's flagbearer position.