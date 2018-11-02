Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


I'm going to Jubilee House in 2021 - Joshua Alabi

Professor Alabi will be contesting former President John Dramani Mahama and eleven (11) other candidates for the flagbearer position on December 7.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah play

Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah

Professor Joshua Alabi, a Presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his belief that he will be Ghana's President in 2021.

He said he will be occupying the seat of government, the Jubilee House, in 2021.

“I am going to the Jubilee house in 2021 and will be Ghana’s president for 8 good years. So Ghanaians should watch out for me. I will make Ghana the Swiss of Africa when given the nod and I know I will win hands down”, he said on Happy FM.

He believes President Akufo-Addo cannot fulfil most of the promises he made before coming to power. According to him, the New Patriotic Party administration has been fraught with promises upon promises with little action towards delivering them hence Ghana needs a transformational leader like him to put the country on the right track.

READ ALSO: Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]

When Prof. Alabi was asked by the host to rate Nana Addo’s government on the scale of 1 – 100, He asserted that it’s difficult to rate the President because he [Nana Addo] is not living up to expectation.

play

 

He said in the area of trade and industry, “there is a lot we can do there. We also can do a lot when we come to agribusiness and for all these, we can use science and technology to move trade and agribusiness.”

Professor Alabi will be contesting former President John Dramani Mahama and eleven (11) other candidates for the flagbearer position on December 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

We won't resort to reckless borrowing like the NDC - Kamal Deen We won't resort to reckless borrowing like the NDC - Kamal Deen
Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in
Time has exposed NPP's lies against me - Mahama Time has exposed NPP's lies against me - Mahama
Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AG Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AG
'Corrupt' politicians fear passage of RTI bill - NCCE 'Corrupt' politicians fear passage of RTI bill - NCCE
Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama tells NPP Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama tells NPP

Recommended Videos

3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition
‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
2 4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in oppositionbullet
3 NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense'bullet
4 Delta Force Commander finally grabs NPP executive postbullet
5 Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AGbullet
6 Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congressbullet
7 Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as Ministersbullet
8 Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalistbullet
9 Joblessness is on the increase under Nana Addo - Hannah...bullet
10 Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tour
Akufo-Addo will be a one term President - NDC's Women Organizer
I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Elect a candidate who enjoys Rawlings support - Spio to NDC
What does the NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020?
Nana Addo has only fulfilled childhood ambition of becoming Prez; not his promises – Ablakwa
X
Advertisement