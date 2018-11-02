I'm going to Jubilee House in 2021 - Joshua Alabi

news

Professor Joshua Alabi, a Presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his belief that he will be Ghana's President in 2021.

He said he will be occupying the seat of government, the Jubilee House, in 2021.

“I am going to the Jubilee house in 2021 and will be Ghana’s president for 8 good years. So Ghanaians should watch out for me. I will make Ghana the Swiss of Africa when given the nod and I know I will win hands down”, he said on Happy FM.

He believes President Akufo-Addo cannot fulfil most of the promises he made before coming to power. According to him, the New Patriotic Party administration has been fraught with promises upon promises with little action towards delivering them hence Ghana needs a transformational leader like him to put the country on the right track.

When Prof. Alabi was asked by the host to rate Nana Addo’s government on the scale of 1 – 100, He asserted that it’s difficult to rate the President because he [Nana Addo] is not living up to expectation.

He said in the area of trade and industry, “there is a lot we can do there. We also can do a lot when we come to agribusiness and for all these, we can use science and technology to move trade and agribusiness.”

Professor Alabi will be contesting former President John Dramani Mahama and eleven (11) other candidates for the flagbearer position on December 7.