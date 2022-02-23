It’s not your turn to represent NPP as flagbearer - Amoako Baah to Bawumia

Dr Amoako Baah told Media General’s Williams Evans Nkum in an interview that there were others who had the ambition of becoming president but they put that quest on hold to support candidate Akufo-Addo to become the president.

“We don’t understand what we are doing in terms of democracy and party politics,” he said, adding that “Just because you hold a certain position does not make you an automatic candidate, there were other people there before you came.

“Look at the situation, Nana Addo brought Bawumia in, Bawumia was not an NPP insider, Nana Addo brought him in. People opposed it but he was adamant and he went to the elections with him but they lost, they went again and they lost, went again.

Pulse Ghana

“That is twelve years, twelve years in line the others were still waiting. In most countries this will not happen, two times you are out, are you the only person in the party?”

He added “We had great hopes in Nana Addo and so we said we should let him go. I worked so hard for him but look at the situation now, you bring a young man as shadow Vice President for twelve years, plus four years that is sixteen years now. He is going for another four years and that is twenty years.

“What happened to those who were in line who were challenging Nana Addo? Twenty years, you should step aside because you have to be fair to the party. Step aside and let the others also compete, that is fairness. You don’t say I want this, I don’t want this and because I picked him as Vice President he should go. Is he the only person in the party?”