I've cut down my salary by 30% due to economic hardship in the country — Nana Addo

According to him, all ministers and government appointees are not exempted from the 30% percent salary reduction.

Speaking at this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebration at Independence Square, he said "We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties. The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended."

Pulse Ghana

This is one of the measures to keep the economy running that the government announced to reduce the allocation to metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) for the first quarter of 2022 by roughly 20%.

He also pleaded with the striking teachers to return to the classroom while negotiations continued with the government.

He urged the teachers to reconsider their decision for the sake of the students.