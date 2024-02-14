Impending reshuffle: Ken Ofori-Atta, Ambrose Dery, Kwaku Afriyie out

Pulse Ghana

The impending shake-up is set to oust the controversial Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who has faced criticism from his party's MPs, as revealed by sources close to the presidency.

This comprehensive reshuffle aims to bolster the party's stance leading up to the general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

All ministers who lost their parliamentary seats in the party's primaries and those who did not contest in their constituencies will be replaced with new faces, resulting in a new cabinet predominantly composed of MPs.

Pulse Ghana





In the reshuffle, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover emerges as the new Greater Accra Regional Minister, a move perceived as a strategic step by Nana Addo to enhance regional development.

Titus-Glover, succeeding Henry Quartey in the capital, brings considerable experience, promising a new outlook for the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Adam Amin Anta, Member of Parliament for Karaga and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, is set to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance designate.

Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and deputy Majority Chief Whip, is taking over as the new Sanitation and Water Resources Minister replacing Freda Prempeh who lost his parliamentary primary to Dr Gideon Buoko.

Pulse Ghana

Andrew Agyepa Mercer who is currently the Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, will now serve as the Minister of Tourism.

Henry Quartey has been chosen as the Interior Minister Designate, having previously served as deputy at the same ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana





This role encompasses the critical task of maintaining internal security and safeguarding the nation’s borders.

He is taking over from his previous boss, Ambrose Dery who appears tired even though he won his primary as candidate for Nandom.

Additionally, Ophelia Hayford Mensah, MP for Mfantesman has been designated as the Minister for Environment Science, Technology and Innovation, replacing Dr Kwaku Afriyie, MP for Sefwi Wiaso who declined to contest for the seat he is occupying for the second term running.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former police officer, Ophelia Mensah’s expertise and passion for environmental conservation will be an asset as the government focuses on tackling climate change and implementing green initiatives.

Ms Fatimatu Abubakar shall become the substantive Information Minister as Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moves to Works and Housing while Francis Asenso Boakye takes over from Kwasi Amoako-Attah as Roads and Highways Minister.

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, NHIA boss and NPP parliamentary candidate for Ledzokuku is heading to the Health Ministry after serving in the ministry as deputy.

He is taking over from his former boss, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

A deputy Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah is taking over from his boss, Dan Kwaku Botwe, MP for Okere who is not standing for election again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darkoa Newman, MP for Okaikoi South is heading to the Gender Ministry, replacing the defeated Walewale MP, Zuweira Lariba.

Abdul- Aziz Musah Ayaba MP for Mion and Prince Hamid Armah, MP for Kwesimintim, and Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase Asokore among other MPs shall be named Deputy Ministers.







