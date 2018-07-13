Pulse.com.gh logo
Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial


Mr Agyapong was at the Accra High court premises for the trial. He took the opportunity to speak to both parties for an out of court settlement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A respected Ghanaian businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, popularly referred to as Kenpong, has opted to mediate an out-of-court settlement in an assault case between a known supporter of the NPP and a journalist.

The case involving NPP’s Hajia Fati and Accra-based Adom FM’s journalist Ohemaa Sekyiwaa is before the Accra Magistrate Court.

READ ALSO: Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags

He asked Ohemaa Sakyiwaa to see Hajia Fati as her mother and treat her as such.

“We are one people, the back and forth will not help us, let’s bury any difference that emerged during the Asylum Down incident. Sekyiwaa, consider Hajia as your mom and let’s live as one people,” said Kenpong during the mediation process.

Hajia Fati play Hajia Fati has been accused of allegedly assaulting Ohemaa Sekyiwaa, who was at the NPP Headquarters.

 

Kenpong engaged both parties in a lengthy conversation. Subsequently, Ohemaa Sakyiwaa agreed to the out-of-court settlement proposed by the business magnate.

The complainant reportedly said, “I don’t know Kenpong from anywhere, but in life sometimes you have to compromise your stand when the elderly and the respected in society admonish you in such situations.”

This agreement is coming a few days after the counsel for Hajia Fati, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, said that the case against his client had been unnecessarily exaggerated with a high level of media trial.

READ ALSO: Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo

He also added that attempts were being made to settle the case amicably out of court since it’s a misdemeanour amenable to settlement by law.

Hajia Fati has been accused of allegedly assaulting Ohemaa Sekyiwaa, who was at the NPP Headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, to cover an event of the party on Friday, 4 May 2018.

Hajia Fati was subsequently invited by the police and later charged with assault and damage of property.

During her maiden appearance in court, she pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with one surety.

