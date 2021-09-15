Speaking on Citi TV's Face To Face programme with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Nii Lante said "He [Anyidoho] was perceived to be powerful but he was a nobody, as Director of Communications, he did not preside over me, as Director of Operations, so he was not running the government."

He stated that Anyidoho didn't learn anything under Atta Mills but rather a vagabond.

"Koku is just like a vagabond, a wayward child; so I don't want to discuss him. As far as the teachings of Prof Mills, the knowledge we acquired after working with somebody like Professor Mills, I can say without any hesitation that he didn't learn anything.

He added: "I have learnt something, I picked something from Prof Mills which has made me a better person. If you consider the children of Professor Mills, he is a vagabond."

Earlier, Anyidoho revealed the only time late President John Evans Atta Mills got furious with him.

Anyidoho who is the CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute said the late President got furious with him when he decided to expose his son Sam Kofi Atta Mills to the public by involving him in the NDC's campaign in 2008.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, Anyidoho revealed that Prof Mills did not like the idea and went 'mad' at him for such a decision.

