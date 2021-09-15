According to him, Anyidoho was not regarded in government as the Director of Communications adding that Koku was perceived to be powerful and described him as a "wayward child".
Koku Anyidoho was nobody but a vagabond child - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has described Samuel Koku Anyidoho as a "vagabond child" during the tenure of the late President John Evan Atta Mills.
Speaking on Citi TV's Face To Face programme with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Nii Lante said "He [Anyidoho] was perceived to be powerful but he was a nobody, as Director of Communications, he did not preside over me, as Director of Operations, so he was not running the government."
He stated that Anyidoho didn't learn anything under Atta Mills but rather a vagabond.
"Koku is just like a vagabond, a wayward child; so I don't want to discuss him. As far as the teachings of Prof Mills, the knowledge we acquired after working with somebody like Professor Mills, I can say without any hesitation that he didn't learn anything.
He added: "I have learnt something, I picked something from Prof Mills which has made me a better person. If you consider the children of Professor Mills, he is a vagabond."
Earlier, Anyidoho revealed the only time late President John Evans Atta Mills got furious with him.
Anyidoho who is the CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute said the late President got furious with him when he decided to expose his son Sam Kofi Atta Mills to the public by involving him in the NDC's campaign in 2008.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, Anyidoho revealed that Prof Mills did not like the idea and went 'mad' at him for such a decision.
"There was all this propaganda that he had no child and as the communication manager, I needed to kill that nonsense. So his son Kofi was in town to support him, I couldn't hide him but he had told me not to expose his son but I did it. He called me and he was angry, very mad at me because he had told me not to go on that line, he had his reasons why he didn't want his son to be involved. So I had to go with people to beg him, I went on my knees and he forgave me," he said.
