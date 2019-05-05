Mr Pratt, who is a regular panelist on the Saturday political show, described the situation as worrying.

According to him, NDC gurus and party communicators give litany of excuses on why they cannot appear on the show when contacted by producers.

"But you see it is worrying. They refuse to come here but have time to participate in programmes on other radio stations,” he said.

He opines that the development cannot be swept under the carpet.

“Something must be wrong somewhere. Two years ago, they will do anything to be allowed five minutes on Alhaji & Alhaji. But today, look at them!” he bemoaned.

Radio is the hotbed of NDC programmes, propaganda and shows.