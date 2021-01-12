According to the NDC’s chief whip, the former leader of Ghana’s 7th Parliament has failed to carry his colleague leaders in the NPP along.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak says some NPP MPs have been very arrogant since the Electoral Commission declared the parliamentary results and NDC won 137 seats, NPP 137 seats plus one independent.

He also singled out Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as very arrogant and disrespectful.

The NDC whip said the NPP leader in the House is very good when it comes to the workings of parliament, but has terrible human relations.

“He can’t carry people along,” he stated.

Muntaka wondered how Mr. Mensah-Bonsu has been the constant as NPP leader in parliament but all his colleague leaders have always been changed.

He, however, noted that he and Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South have ensured the NDC maintained its leaders in parliament.

Listen to Muntaka explain his stance below;

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to meet the leaders of NDC and NPP caucuses in Parliament over the chaos that characterised the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

On January 7, Ghanaians watched in dismay for hours as elected MPs displayed uncouth behaviours when the time came for the House to elect a Speaker.