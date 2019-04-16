Others who joined Mahama are the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Lawyers in court to defend the two accused persons are Dr Dominic Ayine, Tony Lithur, Dr Abdul Basit Bamba, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe and Abraham Ambaliba.

Ofosu Ampofo has been slapped with new charges over his controversial leaked tape saga.

The old charges have been dropped by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Abraham Amaliba said.

The new charges are a conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.

Amaliba observed that the new charges leveled against his clients are not borne out of good faith but merely an attempt by the police to distract the work of the NDC chair.

In February, leaked audio purported to be the voice of Ofosu-Ampofo in a meeting with NDC communicators had him and said: "We’re going to take [the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission] to the cleaners."

"As for the EC Chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face," Ofosu-Ampofo is alleged to have said.

Ofosu-Ampofo and two other executive members of the NDC – National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and his deputy, Kwaku Boahen – were initially charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, kidnapping, and the threat of harm.