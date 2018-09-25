Pulse.com.gh logo
Media trying to divide my relationship with Mahama - Alban Bagbin


According to Bagbin, Mahama is his best of friends in senior high school level even in politics.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin has accused the media of attempting to mutilate his relationship with former President John Mahama.

According to him, Mahama is his best of friends in senior high school level even in politics.

He said he is not  at loggerheads with the former president who chose him as Minister in his government.

READ MORE: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

Interacting with the executives in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, he said "People think that I and John Dramani Mahama are not the best of friends. You will be deceiving yourself. You will be deceiving yourself because we met in Senior High, Secondary School. I was one year ahead of him and one year older than him.

"So we know each other. It’s the media that’s trying to cause difference among us."

As the race for the presidential elections heats up in the NDC, Bagbin earlier raised doubt about his [Mahama] ability to perform if given the nod in 2020.

Out of the six who have shown interest in the topmost position of the party, Bagbin believes he is the party's best bet to lead the party to victory in the 2020 elections.

READ MORE: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Elikplim Agbemava, Kweku Ricket-Hagan, Goosie Tanoh, Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama.

