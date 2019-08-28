Mahama weeps after visiting abandoned E-block

Mahama was shocked and disappointed about the state of the project which has been left to rot under this current administration in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency after vising the school.

The NDC flagbearer who is on a tour in the Savanna region said "In my round touring communities across the country, I have drawn attention that to the criminal abandonment of projects and this is one very good example."

"This is an almost complete project of Secondary School and Community Day School...you can even see fire extinguishers installed and ready to go...this is one of the 23 World Bank-funded project," he said.

"If you go across the country you will find them at different stages of completion… Some are almost completed yet they remain unoccupied. If you look at the children in that community and its surrounding communities they have to travel several kilometres to go get secondary education when a secondary school is at their doorstep," he added.

The school forms part of the 200 community day schools which were being constructed under the Mahama administration across the country.

The roofed E-Block however, has been abandoned by some contractors who are reported to have run out of funds to complete the project.

Mahama who visited the project said it is not only schools projects that are suffering such fate but also hospital projects dotted all over the country that his government started were also abandoned.

"There are several roads, water and electrification projects that have all been abandoned...when that happens it is just a waste of the taxpayer’s money because this was a loan given to government which has to be repaid, yet we are not getting the benefit that it should offer to these communities," he stated.