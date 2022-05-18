Mahama's aide Joyce Bawah jabs Nana Addo over poor implementation of Free SHS

She opined that "there was no consultation prior to the implementation of the policy against established norms."

She admitted that the free SHS is fraught with numerous challenges and the earlier government addresses them the better for it.

According to her, the president has failed Ghanaians big time and it is high time he exits his office.

While admitting that the free SHS policy was good, she said it's a "poor implementation which has brought a lot of confusion to the education sector and stress on parents and their children."

For her, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government have failed to demonstrate competence in the delivery of his promises to the Ghanaian electorate.

Infrastructure

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said it was unfortunate that the educational infrastructural development needed for the effective implementation of the policy was missing.

She queried how one could buy chickens for rearing without first getting hen coops.

She said there was a need to put in place the infrastructure required for the successful implementation of the policy.

Abandoned projects

Joyce Bawah expressed dismay at the neglect of school blocks built by the NDC.