Minority wants Akufo-Addo to declare national day of mourning


Amissah-Arthur’s Death Minority wants Akufo-Addo to declare national day of mourning

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza said the President seemed unconcerned over Kwesi Amissah-Arthur’s demise because he is yet to declare a national day of mourning.

  • Published:
Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
The Minority in Parliament has said that President Akufo-Addo’s failure to declare a national day of mourning after the sudden demise of the former Vice President shows how unconcerned he is.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza said he was shocked that the President seemed unconcerned over Kwesi Amissah-Arthur’s demise.

“I am completely shocked that the President of the Republic of Ghana doesn’t find it fitting to declare even an hour of mourning for the demise of the former Vice President. It is uncharacteristic of our President. Every other President or somebody of that stature that has passed got a better dignity from the sitting President. Vice President Amissah-Authur didn’t get that.”

READ ALSO: Charlotte Osei's IG page has all the responses she can ever give

He, therefore, urged the President to “swallow his pride” and do the needful as his silence “is becoming un-Ghanaian.”

“And I am still urging the President that it is not too late. Swallow your pride. You need to declare a certain period of mourning for our late Vice President Amissah-Authur. It is not too late. It is rather becoming un-Ghanaian for him to just keep quiet over it. You couldn’t go and publish your sorrow about his demise on Facebook and failed to officially convey that information to the public and then give a certain period of mourning,” he said.

READ ALSO: Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur

The former vice president died shortly after being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital. He is reported to have collapsed whilst at the Airforce Base Gym on Friday, June 29, 2018

Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic, and politician. He was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Mahama.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

