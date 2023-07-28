'Mr. Lomotey' the clearing agent will clear Dapaah — Asiedu Nketia mocks Nana Addo

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will exonerate her from any wrongdoing and called him "Mr. Lomotey" who clears his appointees of corruption.

"President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has over the years cleared his appointees who have been involved in one corruption case or the other and I don't see this as any exception."

"Mr. Lomotey the clearing agent will as usual clear Cecilia Dapaah from the harbour of corruption," he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

There has been a public uproar over revelations in court that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of cedis in the house of Cecilia Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The incident involved two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, who are facing charges of conspiring to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022 and included personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000.

Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the complainants, while Sarah was a former house help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theft was discovered when Kuffour caught Patience hiding in their bedroom, and the couple later found some of their properties missing.

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, was remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, and her bail condition is set at GH¢1 million with two sureties.

Further investigations revealed that Patience and her alleged boyfriends rented an apartment in Tamale, purchased a car, and spent substantial amounts on various items using the stolen funds.