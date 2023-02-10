The former general secretary of the NPP labelled the party’s decision as an aberration that was politically arranged by some faceless people who could not stand his outstanding leadership but went all out to tarnish his reputation.
My suspension from NPP was unconstitutional and unnecessary – Kwabena Agyapong
Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described his suspension from the party some few years ago as unnecessary.
Recommended articles
He regretted the apparent silence of many party big shots on his undeserved suspension, saying “the NPP has many legal luminaries and eminent personalities who could have saved the situation, but I was left to my fate regardless of my opinion on the matter.
“What happened to me is an aberration that should never be meted out to anyone in any political party because it was unconstitutional and needless.”
Irrespective of the vile propaganda and misinformation, Agyepong said he contributed immensely to the party’s electoral victory in 2016 and 2020.
“Despite the baseless accusations that I was working against the Presidential ambition of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I mobilised resources from friends and well-wishers to support the party.
“I supported the party in the Upper East and West, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, and 20 constituencies in the Northern Region and submitted a receipt of my contributions to the party,” Agyepong revealed.
He bemoaned the side-lining sub-culture of character assassination and scandalous allegations about political opponents or individuals who may have divergent views.
Agyepong, together with Paul Afoko, a former national chairman of the NPP, and Sammy Crabbe, a former vice-chairman, were suspended indefinitely by the party in 2015.
He could not comprehend why the party that prided itself as the apostle of democracy and rule of law in Ghana, unexpectedly unheeded its constitutional dictates.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh