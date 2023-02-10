My suspension from NPP was unconstitutional and unnecessary – Kwabena Agyapong

He regretted the apparent silence of many party big shots on his undeserved suspension, saying “the NPP has many legal luminaries and eminent personalities who could have saved the situation, but I was left to my fate regardless of my opinion on the matter.

“What happened to me is an aberration that should never be meted out to anyone in any political party because it was unconstitutional and needless.”

Irrespective of the vile propaganda and misinformation, Agyepong said he contributed immensely to the party’s electoral victory in 2016 and 2020.

“Despite the baseless accusations that I was working against the Presidential ambition of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I mobilised resources from friends and well-wishers to support the party.

“I supported the party in the Upper East and West, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, and 20 constituencies in the Northern Region and submitted a receipt of my contributions to the party,” Agyepong revealed.

Pulse Ghana

He bemoaned the side-lining sub-culture of character assassination and scandalous allegations about political opponents or individuals who may have divergent views.

Agyepong, together with Paul Afoko, a former national chairman of the NPP, and Sammy Crabbe, a former vice-chairman, were suspended indefinitely by the party in 2015.