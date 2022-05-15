Nana Addo and Bawumia have a vision to develop Ghana — NPP's Nana Kay

He urged them not to allow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaians with lies, but to propagate the good works of the NPP.

"Looking into the future with lots of prospects for the NPP government. Join us, as we strive to change the narrative. We certainly have a good story to tell.

"Let's push for more. The NPP is visionary and more determined. Let's tell our stories," he said on Accra-based Wontumi FM.

He stated that "From now to election, I will make sure I will sell government projects,” stressing that the move of selling government projects to the masses will help ‘Break the Eight’ in the next presidential election.

He also explained that the government has undertaken several projects such as the construction of roads, health centres, educational infrastructure, and astroturf projects, among others that are ongoing in his constituency.