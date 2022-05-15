RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo and Bawumia have a vision to develop Ghana — NPP's Nana Kay

Kojo Emmanuel

A Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay, has stated that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led administration is bent on developing the country despite the challenges facing it.

Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia

He has tasked members of the NPP to propagate the good works of government to Ghanaians since the party has a success story to tell.

He urged them not to allow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaians with lies, but to propagate the good works of the NPP.

"Looking into the future with lots of prospects for the NPP government. Join us, as we strive to change the narrative. We certainly have a good story to tell.

"Let's push for more. The NPP is visionary and more determined. Let's tell our stories," he said on Accra-based Wontumi FM.

He stated that "From now to election, I will make sure I will sell government projects,” stressing that the move of selling government projects to the masses will help ‘Break the Eight’ in the next presidential election.

He also explained that the government has undertaken several projects such as the construction of roads, health centres, educational infrastructure, and astroturf projects, among others that are ongoing in his constituency.

He added: "We should always be equipped and ready to show Ghanaians, beyond any reasonable doubt, our brilliant initiatives as and when they take place because that is what the people want to see when they vote us into power."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

