He said the President has abandoned him after he campaigned for him in 2007 to 2016 to be head of state of Ghana.

"I championed Akufo-Addo and put him up from 2007 up to the time he became president 2017. I am not happy about my abandonment. I am not happy about the way Akufo-Addo doesn’t know me again," he said.

Appiah-Ofori, who is also an anti-graft campaigner in an interview on TV3 said he has regretted rejecting an offer made to him by former President John Mahama to serve in his government stating reasons that he has an unflinching loyalty to the NPP and leader of the party, then Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"John Mahama himself called me and told me he wanted me to go and play a role in his administration and I told him that if he himself engages in corruption I would not hesitate to expose him.

Nana Addo

"He [Mahama] told me that was why he wanted me to come and be a check on him and his ministers but I didn’t take the position because if I should join NDC administration, it will mean that I had abandoned NPP and I had abandoned Akufo-Addo so I told him I won’t take the position but any corrupt practices that will take place in his administration which will come to my notice, I will draw his attention to it," he said.

"As a nation, as a country for the better of Ghana, I think if I had placed Ghana’s interest above party and got into that position, I think I would have been able to get all those engaged in corruption prosecuted. So for that, I have regretted," the anti-graft crusader added.

He said he petitioned the president to be sent to the board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor but he was neglected.

"Either he has blocked my line or changed his line. If I call him it doesn't go [through]. I personally petitioned Akufo-Addo that I wanted to be sent to the board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor so that I will become the investigator but no response from him.

"I wrote the letter as soon as the Special Prosecutor was appointed. I just wanted to go there to investigate all these Auditor General’s reports. Some of the Auditor General’s reports are not comprehensive enough," he said.