Nana Kwame Bediako unveils himself as face of The New Force

Nana Kwame Bediako expressed his intention to use this opportunity to introduce himself, discuss his policies, and his aspirations to lead Ghana as President.

With a theatrical touch, he declared, "I know you are looking for the man, the man in the mask is sitting in front of you. I am nothing to be scared of, I came to you as your salvation, I don't invest in myself alone, I am investing in you …. if you are about to find out the man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me, I didn't tell you I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist,

After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you "

Bediako also highlighted his intention to utilize the New Africa platform to provide a space for African leaders to educate Ghanaians and Africans. Leaders such as P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, Julius Malema from South Africa, and R. Arikana from Zimbabwe were initially scheduled to speak on the topic, "Igniting the voices of Africa."

"These innocent leaders beside me, you will think I went to them and said I am the man in the mask come to Ghana and support me, I am not sure they will. It is part of the convention, we need to educate you, we need to voice out, and if I am the reason why the country is not happy to educate not only Ghanaians but Africa then I take this moment to sacrifice myself to unveil myself because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me, it would have taken my own time to tell you that I am but for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself, to let you know that I am that man, with a good purpose, with a great vison'

However, the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President clarified the abrupt cancellation of "The Convention ." The Deputy Director, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, explained that an unforeseen state event led to the revocation of the venue permission, despite prior approval in November 2023. The statement mentioned a refund of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GHc10,000.00) paid for the venue and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Disappointed attendees, stranded outside the Black Star Square, shared their grievances with Pulse.com.gh. They described the presence of helicopters and military personnel, raising concerns about using force to disrupt the event.

One attendee questioned the authorities, stating, "If this helicopter and military are now saying order from above, how can they not use these same energies for the betterment of this country?"