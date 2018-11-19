Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC not a tribal party - Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party is not an Akan party and tribalistic.

According to him, the party has elected presidents from the three major ethnic groups in the country. [Akan, Volta and North]

His comments come at the back of the recently-held Congress of the party which saw two Voltarians, Koko Anyidoho and Dan Abodapki losing out in their bids to become General Secretary and National Chairman respectively.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, an Akan, beat Dan Abodakpi and three other aspirants at the Congress over the weekend.

Sammy Gyamfi was also elected Communications Director beating Fred Agbenyo with Kwaku Boahen and Ako Gunn emerging his deputies.

Anita De-Soso, one of many aspirants from the Volta region contesting as National Organiser eventually lost to Joshua Akamba.

Reacting to the ethnic concerns raised by some executives of the party, Asiedu Nketia said "The results rather tell you that the NDC is more tribal-neutral.

"We have more to show that our party has risen above ethnic consideration."

He added: "We are the party that has elected presidents from the three major ethnic classes – the Akan, Volta and North. So, if the election results of our party now seem to indicate that the choices were made from areas that do not seem to be predominantly NDC, it tells you that we are not an ethnic party."

