Rawlings pledges to support NDC to victory in 2020

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings has pledged to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2020 general elections.

She said she will serve the party in whatever capacity to ensure victory in 2020.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, Zanetor Rawlings said "I'm willing to support the party to victory in whatever capacity that maybe."

Reports circulating in the local media had suggested Mahama was considering picking Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the legislator for Korle Klottey constituency and daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings, as his running-mate.

Asked if she was ready to partner former President John Mahama as his running mate, she said: "You're asking a tricky question, which I mustn't answer because I am not the one to decide who his running mate should be should he emerge as the flag bearer".

"So, I think to answer that question would be a bit premature", she added.

Some weeks ago, Mahama denied reports that he has selected a running-mate for the 2020 general elections.

According to him, he is currently focused on his NDC flagbearer campaign and has not yet made a decision on who will be his running-mate.