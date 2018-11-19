Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings pledges to support NDC to victory in 2020

Zanetor said she's willing to support the NDC to victory in whatever capacity that maybe.

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings has pledged to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2020 general elections.

She said she will serve the party in whatever capacity to ensure victory in 2020.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, Zanetor Rawlings said "I'm willing to support the party to victory in whatever capacity that maybe."

READ MORE: Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]

Reports circulating in the local media had suggested Mahama was considering picking Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the legislator for Korle Klottey constituency and daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings, as his running-mate.

play

 

Asked if she was ready to partner former President John Mahama as his running mate, she said: "You're asking a tricky question, which I mustn't answer because I am not the one to decide who his running mate should be should he emerge as the flag bearer".

"So, I think to answer that question would be a bit premature", she added.

Some weeks ago, Mahama denied reports that he has selected a running-mate for the 2020 general elections.

READ ALSO: Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the country

According to him, he is currently focused on his NDC flagbearer campaign and has not yet made a decision on who will be his running-mate.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

