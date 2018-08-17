NDC supporters stone Health Minister for inaugurating ‘Mahama project’

news

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, was on Thursday stoned by some irate supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Ajumako in the Central Region.

The supporters hurled stones and other objects at the Minister for going there to inaugurate a polyclinic and some health projects ostensibly started by the Mahama administration.

Accra-based Asempa FM reports that some journalists who had gathered to over the inauguration ceremony got injured in the process after being hit by the stones.

The irate group continued to hurl objects at the Minister until the Member of Parliament for the area, Casiel Ato Forson, stepped in to intervene.

The MP persuaded the NDC supporters to calm down and to put a stop to the hurling of objects.

He explained to them that governance is a continuous sequence irrespective of which party was in power.

Ato Forson urged the youth to desist from their unruly attractions, insisting the polyclinic does not belong to either the NPP or the NDC.