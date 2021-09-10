NDC Tamale Central Constituency chairman slams Mahama’s critics

According to Chairman Farouk, his party’s 2020 presidential candidate chose the right platform to send a word of caution to persons, politicians or state institutions who might attempt to subvert the will of the Ghanaian electorate at the 2024 polls.

He said the NDC grassroots have been inspired by Mr. Mahama’s comment to protect the ballots and ensure that each ballot is counted at the end of voting in 2024.

The NDC 2020 presidential candidate is on his second leg nationwide thank you tour commending the electorates for overwhelmingly voting for the umbrella family at the last polls.

In a live radio interview on Techiman based Akina FM, Mr. Mahama said the next general elections will be a “do or die affair.”