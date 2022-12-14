NDC will lose 2024 elections if Asiesu Nketiah becomes the Chairman – Koku Anyidoho

“I have said it, if NDC delegates make a mistake and for any reason Asiedu Nketiah becomes chairman of NDC, let’s forget about 2024 elections. We won’t win,” Anyidoho said.

“The revolution has already started in Cape Coast, and I am telling you that one person who is leaving office is Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; he has outlived his usefulness and he will leave office.”

“In Cape Coast some people took money, but I thank the women and youth within our rank and file for still holding fast to their beliefs and acting accordingly,” Anyidoho said.

Mr Anyidoho had earlier disclosed that Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that Asiedu Nketia undermined every NDC Chairman he has worked with including the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei, Kofi Portuphy, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

In a series of tweets, Anyidoho threatened to expose Asiedu Nketia adding that the day Asiedu Nketia becomes Chairman of the NDC, would be the burial date of the party.