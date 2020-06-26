The former president said the NDC is bound to take over the reigns of government in December with or without a new voters register.

Mahama made these pronouncements while speaking in the verdict by the Supreme Court on the use of the old voters ID card in the registration.

With or without a new voters register, the NDC shall win this election by the grace of God," he said.

John Mahama

He continued: "No politically engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the next 165 days."

Whilst expressing his disappointment with the Apex court ruling, the NDC flagbearer said the ruling by the seven justices of the Supreme Court seeks to disenfranchise millions of Ghanaians who do not have the two documents required to register but his party will work hard to mobilize its members to register in their numbers.