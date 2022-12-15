NDC Youth Elections: I’m going to court to challenge results – Brogya Genfi

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Genfi said it is based on this he will seek legal redress.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM (December 14) he declared that the election in his opinion was not over and that he will pursue the matter to ensure that systems are put in place to make elections free and fair.

“What I can say without doubt is that the NDC’s National Youth elections is not over for me. I am somebody who goes for elections and accepts outcomes but not when there are clear manipulations.

“I will not let that pass, at least for posterity. And for future elections of the party, this thing must not be let go. Otherwise, if care is not taken, incumbents will play these tactics and use it to continue to be in office.”

He cited the instance of the Eastern Regional election that was recently annulled by the courts after a petition was filed by some aggrieved members.

“I will seek legal redress, I am now looking for lawyers,” he told the host of Asempa’s Ekosii Sen programme.