The NDC and its leader, John Mahama have made reference to a supposed video of President Akufo-Addo receiving $40,000 as bribe a few days to the 2020 polls.

But a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Wednesday, December 2, has urged Ghanaians and the general public to ignore the claims by their opponents who they say are desperate for power.

The NPP government further expressed shock at the NDC for resorting to fabrications just 5-days to the December 7 polls.

“The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery," the statement read.

The NPP also opined that the NDC's allegations are premised on a doctored video of the 2016 campaign donation to then-candidate Akufo-Addo.

“Characteristic of the NDC’s reliance on waging a campaign of lies, fake news and fabrications, the opposition candidate and his party have now sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving a bribe”, portions of the statement read.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also prayed the public and media especially to be vigilant in order not to fall prey to the antics of “these persons who desperately desire to tarnish the image of the Republic for their own selfish, parochial, partisan ends”.

The statement noted that President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any bad conduct.

