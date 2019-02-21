According to him, his house was not a warehouse but a seven-bedroom apartment that had a garage and private working offices for himself and his son.

He said "In all my life I have never lawfully or unlawfully acquired any arms. I am a pharmacist and I am under oath to protect lives and I have no evidence at all of people coming to my house with weapons."

During the cross examination at the Justice Emile Short's Commission of Inquiry on Monday, February 20, 2019 in Accra, he stated that he did not transport people from Tamale and Kumasi to provide him security, being alleged by the Director of Operations of the National Security Secretariat, Col Michael Kojo Opoku.

Giving his testimony earlier, Col. Opoku said the intelligence gathered by the SWAT team indicated that the NDC bused people from Tamale and Kumasi who were keeping weapons in the house of the parliamentary candidate.

But Kwasi Brempong refuted allegations by the National Security operatives that he had stockpiled a cache of weapons in his house.