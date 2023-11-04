NPP Decides: Who will succeed Akufo-Addo's 16-year flagbearership?

In 2007, Akufo-Addo secured the flagbearer position following the NPP's presidential primaries. The 2008 elections saw him go head-to-head with John Atta Mills, narrowly missing the 50% threshold in the first round. In 2012, he faced John Mahama and, amid controversy, accepted a Supreme Court decision in Mahama's favor.

In 2016, Akufo-Addo once again sought the NPP's nomination, winning the primary with an impressive 94.35% of the vote. He campaigned on promises of stabilizing the foreign exchange rate and reducing unemployment, ultimately winning the presidency with 53.83% of the votes.

In 2020, Akufo-Addo secured re-election with 51.59% of the vote. As the excitement for the 2024 presidential election intensifies, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up for a pivotal event – its presidential primary election, scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

The race to become the NPP's flagbearer has been a highlight of 2023, featuring four prominent candidates who have traversed the country in an effort to secure the support of NPP delegates. The burning question is, who will take over from Akufo-Addo?

Meet the Candidates:

1. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong:

- Born: June 16, 1960

- Current Role: Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee

- Political Journey: Agyapong has represented Assin Central in parliament since 2000, maintaining his seat through various elections.

- Notable: Has never lost an election, though he faced questioning for contempt of Parliament in July 2018.

2. Francis Addai-Nimoh:

- Born: March 23, 1965

- Current Role: Managing Director of Franstan Limited

- Political Journey: Served as a parliamentarian for the Mampong constituency and contested NPP's presidential primaries in 2014.

- Career Shift: After leaving Parliament in 2017, he assumed the role of MD at Franstan Limited, overseeing construction projects and general supply distribution.

3. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto:

- Born: October 19, 1949

- Previous Role: Minister of Food and Agriculture

- Career: Notably served as an economist and consultant to the World Bank before becoming a Member of Parliament and the Agriculture Minister.

- Notable Achievement: Designed and implemented the government’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs program.

4. Mahamudu Bawumia:

- Born: October 7, 1963

- Current Role: Vice President of Ghana

- Political Journey: Bawumia served as a deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana before becoming the vice presidential candidate of the NPP in 2008.

- Notable: Played a key role in the 2012/2013 Presidential Election Petition and is recognized for his digitalization efforts driving economic transformation.