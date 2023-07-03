NPP Flagbearer Race: Dr. Bawumia, Kyeremanten to face vetting committee today

In a statement by the NPP on the vetting, businessman Kwadwo Poku will also be vetted today.

On Tuesday, July 4, the vetting will continue with other candidates, including Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako, indicated that the remaining candidates would be vetted on July 5 and 6.

The NPP will however hold a special congress on August 26, to elect five candidates for the November 4 primary.

Relatedly, spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako said the Vice President is not contesting to be President to amass wealth.

During an interview on Accra based Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Dr. Boako indicated that Dr. Bawumia is into politics to change the fortunes of the country and not to dip his hands into the public purse.

Dr. Boako described Dr. Bawumia as a unifier who will unite the NPP if elected as the party’s flagbeaer for the 2024 polls.

“I think Dr. Bawumia has been the most influential person in our politics in terms of ideas and vision. A vision that you can identify with. Politics has moved to politics of ideas, so you need such visionary leaders who have organized themselves well and committed themselves. You can see through them that they are not into politics to amass wealth for themselves. But they are into politics to ensure that things work. That has been the Vice President, working to make sure things are done properly. The people see him to be a unifier,” he underscored.