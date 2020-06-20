He said the losing candidates should think about party unity and shroud any idea of going independent.

Speaking to Ghanaweb during his visit to some voting centres in the New Juaben South Constituency, Mr. Agyarko said, for a candidate to go independent means he or she did not accept the rules.

"If you did not accept the rules, it means that you should not have contested to begin with.

"The rules are laid out and if you felt the rules were not fair then you should not have contested. But to go through the contest, accepting the rules and then turn round and say I'm going independent is much of certain insensitivity," he stressed.

Mr. Agyarko urged losing candidates to dust off their shoes and get back to serve the party since there are so many ways of serving the party in diverse capacities.

"So, I will urge all candidates who lose in this contest to avoid the thoughts of going independent, stay within the fold of the party, work hard, and then wait for another time for another contest," emphasised.