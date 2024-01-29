Over 3000 police officers are NPP branch executives? — NDC MP Agbodza asks

He said Is it true that the Police Service allegedly granted permission to over 3000 serving police officers to go and vote in the NPP primaries? In other words, over 3000 serving police men and women are NPP branch executives?

In a surprising turn of events, at least 23 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) from the NPP have lost their candidacies in the parliamentary primaries.

The defeat has paved the way for new individuals to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Among the incumbents who suffered defeat were Joseph Cudjoe in Effia, Sheila Bartels in Ablekuma North, Sarah Adwoa Safo in Dome-Kwabenya, Jabaan John Benam in Zabzugu constituency, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere in Atwima Nwabiagya South, and Dr. Adomako Kissi in Anya Sowutuom.

Other incumbents who found themselves out of the race are Elvis Morris Donkoh in Kwaman Kese, Samuel Erickson Abekah in Shama, Mahama Ass Seni in Daboya/Mankarigu, Moses Anim in Tro-bu, Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey in Tema Central, Akwesi Afrifa in Amasaman, Naa Ayaley Gifty Tina Mensah in Weija-Gbawe, Baofo Kwadwo Asante in Suhum, and Emmanuel Akwesi Gyamfi in Odotobri.

Also, Freda Akosua Prempeh in Tano North, Bright Wereko-Brobbey in Heman Lower Denkyira, George Obeng Takyi in Manson Nkwanta, Isaac Kwame Asiamah in Atwima Mponua, Eugene Boakye Antwi in Subin, Collins Ntim in Offinso North, and Ama Pomaa Boateng, the Deputy Communications Minister, in Juaben.