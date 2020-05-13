Mr. Ankomah described his recovery as a blessing from the “horrific effects” of COVID-19 in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The statement from the diplomat also noted that he is free from the virus.

Papa Owusu Ankomah was diagnosed with the novel virus in April 2020.

“I am reaching out to you today as the world fights a significant battle against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). As most of you are aware, I tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, London, in April 2020. I count myself blessed to be counted among the living today based on my recovery from the horrific effects of the virus,” portions of his statement read.

He also expressed appreciation to the government and President Nana Akufo-Addo for what he said was the ‘compassion’ shown towards him during the trying moments

“I extend my deepest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who continued to show compassion during those difficult times. I am also humbled to know that I can count on the continued support of the Minister for Foreign Affairs 86 Regional Integration of Ghana, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (MP), in many ways, particularly for the direction she gave to the High Commission to manage matters.”

He also extended a similar appreciation to the people of Ghana for their prayers and love.

“I am grateful to all for the prayers and well wishes to me, my family, and staff of the High Commission during the difficult moment of recovery. Words cannot express the depth of our gratitude and I am fortunate to know that I have the concern of each and every one of you.”